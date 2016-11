SANDUSKY — The boil alert has ended.

Original story (2:50 p.m. Monday)

SANDUSKY— The Sandusky water department issued this statement:

There is a water main break and boil advisory for the following services:

• From 1212 to 1204 Susan Lane

• From 1402 to 1459 Judy Lane.

This is a total of 33 services.

A boil advisory means you should boil your water vigorously for one to two minutes before consumption.