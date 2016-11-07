Long-term stay: Local tourism bureau not leaving Erie County

Local tourism bureau representatives recently signed a 12-year extension to stay in Erie County and promote the area’s ample travel destinations.

The new deal runs through 2029, superseding an original contract expiring in 2017.

A new pact comes just weeks after the bureau announced visitors helped generate a record $2 billion in local tourism-related sales in 2015. The figure accounts for spending in Erie and Ottawa counties.

The $2 billion represents a record amount produced by tourists in a 12-month period and almost a 7 percent increase from 2013, coinciding with the most recent study conducted.

“Our visitors bureau has done a remarkable job in increasing tourism throughout our area over the years, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them for the next 13 years,” Erie County commissioner Pat Shenigo said.

The contract required approval from county commissioners, since they ultimately oversee bed tax money, Lake Erie Shores & Islands’ main funding stream.

Contract clause

Guests staying at any hotel, motel or lodge within Erie County must pay 7 percent in tax. The tourism bureau depends on this money to advertise and tout the region.

So, for instance, on a $100 hotel bill, a guest pays $7, or 7 percent, in total taxes.

Of the $7:

• $3, or 3 percent, deposits into an account overseen by a political subdivision of wherever the overnight stay occurred; For example, if a guest stays at Castaway Bay in Sandusky, the 3 percent tax goes into Sandusky’s budget, which can be used for any municipal purpose.

• $4, or 4 percent, deposits into various Erie County tourism-related accounts:

— $2, or 2 percent, goes to the Lake Erie Shores & Islands for promotional purposes

— $1, or 1 percent, goes to county commissioners, who took out debt to provide upfront funding for Erie County’s new $23.5 million youth athletic complex known as Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center

Local officials will eventually and fully replenish this account through the higher bed tax rate.

— $1, or 1 percent, enters a county-controlled savings account, which will fund future tourism-related projects

“There has been some discussion about a potential indoor sports facility as part of phase two of The Sports Force project,” Shenigo said.

The tourism-related accounts, when adding up figures from the 4 percent figure, totals about $5.2 million a year.

