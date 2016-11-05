Study: Blight bountiful in downtown Sandusky

Earlier this year, city commissioners tasked Cleveland-based City Architecture to piece together a plan spotlighting problematic properties. The plan’s cost equaled $24,000, paid for with city funds.

Sandusky officials enlisted the firm’s help to reactivate empty spaces and enliven underdeveloped land within this 125-parcel district.

Findings from the blight study can leverage local, state and federal funds to pay for property redevelopment, rehabilitation and demolition costs in this area.

“We believe downtown is in the midst of a renaissance, but these resources and tools will be critical for us to continue that renaissance and build on that positive momentum,” city manager Eric Wobser said. “The goal is to use these resources to create an environment where private investment continues to revitalize downtown Sandusky.”

Wobser also addressed the zone’s zigzagging, awkward boundaries.

“We wanted to ensure we could incorporate as many properties in it as possible, while meeting as many standards, to create the district,” Wobser said. “This will helps us to maximize the impact of investment in downtown.”

Getting blight right

For a property within a downtown Sandusky district to achieve blight status, it needed to meet at least four of the following qualifications:

• The buildings or its site is vacant.

• The buildings or its site presents a structural safety hazard

• Taxes owed on the property exceed the total property value.

• The total property value falls short of Erie County’s median amount, totaling $131,900.

• The sidewalks around the property are poor, dangerous or missing.

• The shoulders or curbs around the property are poor, dangerous or missing.

• The pavement around the property is poor, dangerous or missing.

