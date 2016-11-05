Homeowners can apply for repair grant funds

The grant, worth $800,000, will fund 20 home repair and nine home rehabilitation projects, which may include electrical system, plumbing system, HVAC, lead abatement and other repairs or replacements, as well as Americans with Disabilities Act modifications to owner-occupied homes.

Home repairs are provided free of charge to eligible homeowners. Home rehabilitations require a 20 percent no-interest deferred loan from homeowners, with the remainder of repairs covered by grant funds.

To qualify for repair or rehabilitation projects, homeowners must be at or below 80 percent of county median income ($50,700 for a family of four).

For information or to apply for repair or rehabilitation services, visit wsos.org or call WSOS Community Action Commission at 1-800-775-9767 or 1-419-639-2802.