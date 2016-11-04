Ohio schools, towns get $2M from state forest timber sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials say the sale of timber from state forests has generated a little over $2 million to be shared by 16 rural school districts and some local governments in a dozen counties.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources director says funding from the Trees to Textbooks program provides residents with a tangible benefit from state forests in their areas.

ODNR says over $27 million has been distributed since Trees to Textbooks began in 1999.

Adams County gets the most money in the latest round, with nearly $582,000. Ross County is next with about $565,000. Other beneficiaries sharing in the funding are in Athens, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Meigs, Muskingum, Pike, Scioto (sy-OH‘-tuh) and Vinton counties.

ODNR’s forestry division manages the care of nearly 200,000 acres of state forests.

