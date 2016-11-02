Waterworks Park study puzzles council

Council members bickered, disagreed and made little progress during a special meeting called to discuss the results of a years-long review of park soil.

The study concluded there could be hazardous materials present in portions of the park — possibly old gasoline and other substances — left behind decades ago.

The park, now a vibrant green space nestled between the downtown and Lake Erie, was once a dump site, city officials said.

Before that, the park was a virtually untapped resource.

The study, which reportedly began in 2014 under former Mayor Vince Leone, determined the soil could pose a danger, councilwoman Beth Gillman said.

But exactly how dangerous these isolated portions of land could be remains a mystery. It’s also unknown what sort of materials could be buried or mixed into the park’s soil.

The Register has requested a copy of the roughly 500-page study.

Councilmen Gabe Below and Gillman called for action during Tuesday’s special meeting.

Both demanded the city immediately make a decision about the toxic land. As for what to do, however, the pair didn’t say say exactly.

Instead, they called on their fellow council members to brainstorm ideas during the meeting.

“I didn’t read all of this page-by-page,” Gillman said of the study. “I don’t understand all of it.”

Safety service director Tracy Colston collected park questions from council members. Colston said he will relay their questions to the study’s authors, and come back with answers.

City law director George Wilber recommended patience.

“Until you have the answers to the questions, you’re just spinning your wheels,” Wilber said of the situation. “Let the administration do its job. Let Tracy Colston come back with a reccomendation. That’s the best way to proceed with this matter.”

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister