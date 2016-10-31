Ottawa County land bank receives $500K

The funds will be used to acquire, demolish or repurpose at least 30 dilapidated properties throughout the county. The work should finish by November 2019, Ottawa County commissioner JoEllen Regal said.

Regal and her commission colleagues asked leaders from political subdivisions within the county for a list of potential blighted properties to remediate.

Regal and several other county officials and community members serve on the land bank’s board. These individuals will evaluate properties on a case-by-case basis to determine if it will receive attention.

A land bank is a government group used to effectively reactivate abandoned and tax-delinquent properties. For instance, a taxpayer can acquire an adjacent vacant lot, recently reformed by the land bank, to build a garage. The taxes created on this land can establish more income for local governments, benefiting schools and law enforcement.

Some residents may know of blighted properties in their area.

But ugly or messy properties won’t necessairly meet this lank bank’s requirements. The property owners must be tax delinquent on their land parcel, too.

Regal said county auditor Larry Hartlaub and county treasurer Bob Hille are reviewing properties to determine which are tax delinquent. From there, county prosecutor Mark Mulligan will begin the foreclosure process so the land bank can take ownership of the property.

All demolition will take place under the supervision of the Ottawa County regional planning commission and, more specifically, its director Mark Messa, who has experience in this field.

“We have been able to take down a property for about $12,000 to $13,000,” Messa said. “This includes structure and asbestos removal and reseeding to create a green space.”

Messa said targeting at least 30 blighted properties is a realistic goal.

