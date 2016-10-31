Gartland Avenue getting makeover

The 2017 planning process calls for overhauling Gartland Avenue, located off West Monroe Street.

Work, which should start and end later that year, includes:

• Reconstructing the sidewalks

• Digging up trees uprooting sidewalks and planting new ones

• Improving the sewer system

• Paving the road

It’s not known exactly how much the project could cost.

Sandusky engineer Aaron Klein explained the project’s necessity.

“There has been basement flooding for many of the houses for many years, and we are hoping to reduce that as much as possible,” Klein said. “The trees in the tree lawn are not the appropriate trees since they’re heaving sidewalks and damaging curbs. The driving conditions of the road are possibly the worst in the city.”

Like many other city streets, Gartland Avenue features cracks, bumps and uneven surfaces.

But the sidewalks present a whole other worry: It’s impossible for someone to push a baby stroller or glide a wheelchair across the pathways, at least not without toppling over or detouring into the street.

Many able-bodied pedestrians even feel uneasy about walking down Gartland Avenue, according to city officials.

