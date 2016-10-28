Sandusky making time for residents with new 'office hours

Others, for personal reasons, don’t attend the twice-a-month meetings, typically starting at 5 p.m. Mondays.

But commissioners Dick Brady and Dave Waddington freed up their schedules so residents can more easily direct their questions and concerns to city leaders.

Brady explained what they’re calling “commission office hours” during a recent public meeting.

“We will show up here (at City Hall, 222 Meigs St.) at a predetermined select time and make ourselves available for those residents who can’t make a ‘coffee with the commissioners’ or who aren’t attending a commission meeting.”

It’s not known exactly when the meetings will take place. They’re aiming for an early December debut.

Brady and Waddington received the idea after hearing feedback from residents at recent public forums focusing on a specific topic, such as transit changes and neighborhood upgrades.

“Lots of people have concerns (but many of them) are never going to come down here and attend a commission meeting,” Brady said. “They sure as heck won’t sit through a couple hours of agenda items to go to the podium and ask us questions.

Other commissioners seems supportive of the idea and could very well sit in as well.

“It’s a good idea, and I’m glad you suggested it,” Sandusky ex officio mayor Dennis Murray Jr. said.

