For the first time, Sandusky officials plan to place one port-a-potty each at Shoreline Park and the Jackson Street Pier, providing community members with 24/7 bathroom access.

The two restroom shelters normally close around mid-November through mid-spring, leaving people — including joggers, dog walkers and explorers — without a public place to relieve themselves.

“We heard from a lot of members of the community about this,” said city manager Eric Wobser, who credited commissioner Dave Waddington for pushing the idea forward.

Waddington also chimed in.

“We get a lot of complaints about people urinating behind trees and on buildings,” said Waddington, referencing what happens when the bathroom shelters close during wintertime. “This will also encourage people to walk outside and not go to restaurants to use the bathroom.”

