Cuyahoga Valley National Park license plates now available

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — State officials say Ohio drivers now have the option of buying a special license plate to support Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2eCTBJo ) the license plate features an image of Blue Hen Falls.

It will cost an extra $35 annually for motorists who choose to make the switch. The northeast Ohio park’s nonprofit friends group, the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park, will receive a portion of the proceeds.

Republican Rep. Kristina Roegner (REG‘-nur), of Hudson, sponsored the bill to honor the park with a special license plate as the National Park Service celebrates its 100th anniversary.

She says the park’s magnificence takes her family’s breath away each time they visit it.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

More stories from Ohio