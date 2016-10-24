DeWine dodges Port Clinton mayor questions

The complaint alleged there was a discrepancy with the address Mayor Hugh Wheeler provided when he voted in the March 2016 primary election.

The anonymous letter was sent to the Ottawa County Board of Elections, which forwarded it to the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutor Mark Mulligan, who serves as legal counsel for numerous county officials, sought a special prosector in the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The complaint was forwarded to DeWine’s office for review of possible charges.

That was five months ago.

It’s not clear why the anonymous letter requires this much time to review. A spokesman with DeWine’s office refused to answer questions about the complaint.

“Our prosecutorial review is still ongoing,” spokesman Dan Tierney said. “The Ohio Attorney General’s Office declines further comment at this time.”

Tierney withdrew when asked what the attorney general’s office has done to investigate the complaint. He declined to provide a timetable for the case’s conclusion, too.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister