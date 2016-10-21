Erie County nursing home employees receive raises

Now union representatives took care of their financial well-being.

Erie County officials and those overseeing collective bargaining negotiations for The Meadows at Osborn Park workers, 44 in total, recently came to terms on a new three-year agreement.

With help from nursing home administrator Lori Opfer, here are the deal’s main details:

• Length: The contract runs from Nov. 1, 2016, through Oct. 31, 2019.

• Raises: Each employee receives three separate 3 percent raises upon when the new contract year starts.

Note: In the past three-year contract, employees didn’t receive a single raise.

• Contract additions: Among the more notable:

— Employees working on the third shift receive an additional 50 cents an hour.

— Employees who work four hours on an unscheduled weekend shift receive an additional $2.50 an hour.

— Employees who work eight hours on an unscheduled weekend shift receive an additional $3.50 an hour.

• Contract concessions: Among the more notable, employees agreed to discontinue guaranteed weekends off.

• Taxpayer fallout: The raises and other added compensation totals an extra $225,000 over the three years.

• Comment: “The goal of the raises and incentives is to reduce overtime, decrease agency usage and recruit new employees,” Opfer said.

