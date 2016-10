“While flushing in these areas, you may experience low water pressure, discolored and/or cloudy water,” according to a department statement. “Leaving a cold water faucet trickle for a short time will help to clear the water service line. It is advised to take caution when doing laundry while hydrants are being flushed in the area because of the possibility of discolored water.”

People can call the department at 419-627-7666 with questions.