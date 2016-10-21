Berlin-area voters asked to approve fire levy

Here’s a breakdown of the levy’s particulars:

The issue: 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection, ambulance and emergency medical services; to begin later this year if approved

• Cost to a $100,000 homeowner: $100 a year, the same rate currently being paid

• Money created: If approved, about $71,600 each year would be generated for fire protection, ambulance and emergency medical services, the same amount produced today.

• Purpose: The levy aims to provide enough money to cover fire- and ambulance-related expenses, such as equipment, and EMS services.

• Why: “This levy is essential to continue to maintain the increasing demand for fire and EMS calls from residents of Berlin Township and the village of Berlin Heights,” Berlin fire Chief Andy Smith said. “This is a renewal levy, therefore, there will be no increase in taxes to a property owner.”

