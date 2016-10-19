Troubled employee leaves city

Jeremy Koehn, also known as Jeremy Bursley, recently signed a separation agreement after a litany of professional issues arose within the past year.

Among the more notable incidents, according to documentation the Register received through a public records request:

• Koehn made an inappropriate and sexually suggestive remark to a female colleague about her breasts. He received a three-day suspension paired with mandatory sexual harassment training.

• Koehn threw away other people’s items in a workplace refrigerator. When someone questioned him about it, he reportedly said, “You going to cry about it like a little (expletive).”

• Koehn skipped part of his shift in August because he overslept. He received a five-day suspension for the infraction. He previously missed work on several different occasions without providing a valid excuse.

Additionally, on Sept. 23, Sandusky police arrested Koehn and charged him with a protection order violation. At the time, he texted his estranged wife in her 44th Street home. A court order indicated Koehn couldn’t have any sort of contact with her.

The separation agreement allows Koehn to cash out the time — holiday, sick, vacation and comp — he accumulated during his tenure. The amount falls a bit short of $10,000. He made about $24 an hour.

“He just ran through the different levels of progressive discipline,” city attorney Trevor Hayberger said. “The next step was separation.”

