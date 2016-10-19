3 attorneys general hosting meeting on opiate abuse

Attorneys General Patrick Morrisey of West Virginia, Mike DeWine of Ohio and Andy Beshear of Kentucky will lead a conference Oct. 27 at New Life Church in Huntington.

Morrisey said in a news release that battling opiate abuse will require help from states, government agencies and faith partners.

Topics to be discussed will focus on educating people to better understand drug addiction and how they can help fight abuse.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For information or to register, visit http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/OpiateCrisis .