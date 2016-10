Due to a water main break on Ohio 60 overnight, there will be a boil advisory through 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, for all Erie County Vermilion water customers, which includes the following streets: Chardonnay Circle, Coen Road, East & West Darrow Road, Holiday Drive, Kneisel Road, Portside Drive, Sassafras Drive, State Route 60, Village Court and Wine Street.

A boil advisory means you should boil your water vigorously for one to two minutes before consumption.