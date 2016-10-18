Voices needed for neighborhood dialogue

Not only will they listen to the problems, but workers also promised improvements — smoother streets, newer playgrounds, better walkability access and overall safer areas — based upon feedback provided by community stakeholders.

Staff members scheduled six upcoming public meetings in six neighborhoods previously selected to receive vast improvements or a complete overhaul.

It’s a major component for Sandusky’s new neighborhood initiative, which aims to enhance several residential zones between now and 2021.

“This will be an open dialogue to get comments and start a conversation in each neighborhood,” city chief planner Angie Byington said. “We want to know what’s working and what’s not in each neighborhood. If they love their neighborhoods, this is their opportunity to let the city know what they need and want to make it better.”

Officials encourage people to visit their local neighborhood meeting.

“This is about giving people a chance to share their vision for the future,” city manager Eric Wobser said. “This is an opportunity for people to share their vision for their neighborhood in a more intimate way.”

Sandusky neighborhood initiative meetings

2 p.m. Sunday — South Side neighborhood, St. Paul Lutheran Church gym, 2211 Mills St.

5 p.m. Oct. 27 — First to Fifth streets neighborhood, 1016 Third St. (“The House on Third Street”)

7 p.m. Oct. 27 — Cove District, 701 E. Water St.

5 p.m. Nov. 2 — South of Kilbourne neighborhood, Nehemiah Partners of Sandusky, 1215 Campbell St.,

7 p.m. Nov. 2 — Garden District neighborhood, Firelands Regional Medical Center Cafeteria, second floor

7 p.m. Nov. 3 — West Side, Margaritaville, 212 Fremont Ave.

Note: Free food will be provided at each meeting.

What is Sandusky’s neighborhood initiative?

Sandusky’s ongoing master plan, called the bicentennial vision process, calls for vastly improving, and in some cases overhauling, neighborhoods.

Each neighborhood selected for upgrades in this plan between now and 2021 stands to receive:

• An individualized beautification overhaul, which can include community gardens, tree plantings and public art displays

• Connectivity improvements, which can include sidewalks and bike paths

• An anchor project, which can include a revitalized park or private redevelopment taking place in the neighborhood

• Targeted programs designed to improve neighborhood housing

