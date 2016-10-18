Oak Harbor seeks ban on medical marijuana

For weeks, village council has been discussing a 12-month ban on selling, growing or dispensing the substance within village limits.

“This is a hot-button issue that needs community discussion,” Mayor Joe Helle said.

The state passed a law Sept. 8 allowing pre-approved patients to inhale marijuana in non-smoking form, such as vapor, for certain chronic health conditions. It would bar them from either smoking or growing it at home.

The state law includes a provision allowing municipalities to institute a temporary or permanent ban of medical marijuana.

Council discussed the possible ban during its recent meeting. If approved, the ban could give village officials one year to develop opinions and policies on the issue.

“I don’t hold a position for or against it, but I want the community to have a chance to talk about the issue,” Helle said.

Q&A on medical marijuana in Ohio

Q: What is a medical marijuana moratorium?

A: When the state law takes effect on Sept. 8, cities and towns could move to ban dispensaries or limit the number of them.

Licensed cultivators, processors, dispensaries and testing laboratories could not be within 500 feet of schools, churches, public libraries, playgrounds or parks.

Employers could continue to enforce drug-testing policies and maintain drug-free workplaces. Banks that provide services to marijuana-related entities would be protected from criminal prosecution.

Q: Who recommends the rules for the medical marijuana program?

A: A newly created Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee will help develop regulations and make recommendations.

The governor and legislative leaders must appoint people to the 14-member panel no later than 30 days after the bill's effective date.

Its members will represent employers, labor, local law enforcement, caregivers, patients, agriculture, people involved in mental health treatment and people involved in the treatment of alcohol and drug addiction. Others include a nurse, academic researcher, two practicing pharmacists and two practicing physicians. No more than six members can be of the same political party.

The bill dissolves the committee after five years and 30 days.

Q: How long will it take for rules to be adopted?

A: No longer than one year after the bill's effective date. Rules for the licensing of cultivators must happen a few months earlier. The legislation specifies that the medical marijuana program is to be fully operational within two years of the bill.

Q: Who will regulate the program?

A: The Ohio Department of Commerce, State Medical Board and Board of Pharmacy will all play a role:

• The commerce department will oversee licensing of marijuana cultivators, processors and testing labs.

• The pharmacy board will license dispensaries and register patients and their caregivers and set up a hotline to take questions from patients and caregivers.

• The medical board would issue certificates to physicians seeking to recommend treatment with medical marijuana.

Source: The Associated Press

