Norwalk's brush pickup starts Oct. 24

Follow these rules to ensure proper collection:

• Place cut brush on the curb on your regular trash pickup day.

• Do not place entire large trees or bushes on the curb for pickup.

• Brush must be neatly stacked with no roots, stumps or soil attached.

• Branches can’t be longer than 6 feet.

• If you have a narrow boulevard, you may neatly place your brush on the back side of the sidewalk.

• No more than one pickup, or truckload, will be collected from a residence.

• Brush will only be collected one time. No return trips will be made.

The compost facility, located behind Baines Park, is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 27. The facility is open to city residents only. Residents can drop off their yard waste, leaves and brush at no cost. Bring proof of city residency.