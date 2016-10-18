logo
City of Norwalk

Norwalk's brush pickup starts Oct. 24

Sandusky Register Staff • Today at 7:15 AM

NORWALK — Norwalk’s annual brush pickup goes from Oct. 24-29. Brush will be picked up on a resident’s normal trash day.

Follow these rules to ensure proper collection:

• Place cut brush on the curb on your regular trash pickup day.

• Do not place entire large trees or bushes on the curb for pickup.

• Brush must be neatly stacked with no roots, stumps or soil attached.

• Branches can’t be longer than 6 feet.

• If you have a narrow boulevard, you may neatly place your brush on the back side of the sidewalk.

• No more than one pickup, or truckload, will be collected from a residence.

• Brush will only be collected one time. No return trips will be made.

The compost facility, located behind Baines Park, is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Nov. 27. The facility is open to city residents only. Residents can drop off their yard waste, leaves and brush at no cost. Bring proof of city residency.

