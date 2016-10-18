Norwalk leaf collection starts Nov. 14

City officials issued a set of reminders for residents to ensure proper collection:

• Leaves will be collected on the same routes as trash collection.

• Leaves will be picked up on the weekday following your trash day. If your trash day is Monday, your leaves will be picked up on Tuesday. If your trash day is Friday, your leaves will be picked up on the following Monday.

• Only leaves will be collected. Leaves cannot be mixed with brush, sticks, yard waste or trash. Mulched leaves cannot be collected.

• Leaves in bags will not be collected.

• Leaves must be placed on the curb where the trash is collected. The leaves must be within six feet of the curb.

• Leaves must be on the curb by 7:30 a.m. on the scheduled day of collection.

• Leaves behind parked cars won’t be collected.

• Leaves will only be picked up once.

• Residents with leaf piles not in compliance will receive a letter notifying them of the reason their leaves were not collected.

Leaves, yard waste and brush can be taken to the city’s compost facility. The leaves are composted on site. In the spring, the resulting compost is available at no cost to residents. The compost facility is open through the end of November on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The compost facility behind Baines Park is free to city residents. Residents need to bring proof of residency.