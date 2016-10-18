Library offers recommendations to patrons

That's the idea behind, "Ask My Librarian," the latest free service at Port Clinton's Ida Rupp Public Library, which has deployed four staffers to offer advice on novels, nonfiction books, children's books, and movies and TV.

The library's team of advisors — assistant director Lauren Lemmon, reference associate Connie Cedoz, circulation associate Laura Vollmer and youth services manager Jennifer Buch — all have good credentials.

For example, Vollmer is the TV and movies expert. In her bio, she writes, "Although I love reading, most of my personal time is spent watching movies and marathoning TV shows." She also recently started a book to movie discussion group at the library, Page to Screen, that meets the third Thursday of every month.

Ida Rupp patrons who want to try the service are asked to click on one of the four at the Ida Rupp website (idarupp.org, click "Read, Watch, Listen" at the top of the page for "Ask My Librarian.")

They are then asked to describe their interests. Readers paging Lemmon, the fiction expert, are supposed to list two or three favorite books, some favorite authors, your favorite genre, an example of something you won't read, and what you've been reading lately. Vollmer asks that you list favorite shows and movies, favorite actors, top genres and so on.

The expert then responds with a recommendation list.

I tested the service by filling out a couple of the forms.

Lemmon responded with a list of 10 reading suggestions for novels that showed she had paid close attention to what I like to read. In fact, I already had read three of the books she suggested, including her top suggestion, "Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore" by Robin Sloane. Lemmon also pinch-hit for Cedoz, who was away from the library, and sent a nonfiction list.

The online reader's advisory service allows each patron to develop a relationship with a library staffer, said Tim Hagen, the library's director.

The service launched a few weeks ago and has slowly been growing through word of mouth.

"It is a way to market the collection we have, and not necessarily new releases," Hagen said.

It's also a way to boost circulation. Circulation has fallen at Ida Rupp, matching a general trend among libraries.

"It could be a sign the economy is getting better," Hagen said.

When the Great Recession hit several years ago, library use went up as people accessed free entertainment, he said.