Council criticizes Oak Harbor mayor

Brewing for several weeks, council members Donna Wendt and Sue Rahm declared their disdain for Mayor Joe Helle.

They criticized his leadership abilities and demeanor during Monday’s public meeting.

“We didn’t argue before,” Wendt said. “We were a very well-working council before you came on.”

Helle defended himself, saying he’s become the subject of a “witchhunt” by supporters of the former mayor. Helle defeated his predecessor, Bill Eberle, in the fall 2015 election.

“I ran on the premise that there was a lack of leadership in the mayor’s seat,” Helle said. “The community compelled me to run for mayor, not council.”

Bumping heads

Rahm criticized Helle during the Oct. 3 council meeting for endorsing Democratic Ottawa County commissioner candidate Chris Redfern. She argued Helle violated council rules.

Additionally, during the same meeting, Wendt questioned why Helle would attend an upcoming conference for community leaders.

“We’ve had a lot of in-fighting,” Helle said. “Certain council members were open and honest with me, saying they didn’t want me to be mayor.”

The discord costs village officials more than time and energy — it costs the taxpayers, too.

The village spent $490 to have an attorney research and develop legal opinions to resolve Rahm and Wendt’s concerns. Solicitor James Barney concluded Helle was allowed to endorse candidates and attend conferences as mayor.

Leadership style

Helle defined himself as a dedicated and committed public servant, working tirelessly to improve his hometown. He believes Rahm and Wendt’s issues come from a general dislike of his leadership style.

Some members of council claim Helle’s headstrong approach to governing is detrimental for the village.

“When you create a structure for all of this bickering, who is supposed to step in next?” Wendt said during Monday’s meeting. “When you’re out of control, who controls you?”

Helle defended himself by saying he’s tried to enforce council’s rules and moderate productive meetings.

“I’m just doing my job,” Helle said. “The person running these council meetings is me. If you don’t like that, you can change the rules.”

But that answer didn’t satisfy everyone.

“I think it’s sad the only people you single out on this council are women,” Rahm said to Helle Monday. “You’re going to have to quit being a bully and discriminating against women.”

Helle, surprised by the accusation, said he’s trying to do his job.

“I’m struggling to see how I discriminate against women,” Helle said. “In the past you’ve had a mayor who may have rolled over on issues. I’m not going to roll over and play dead. If you don’t like it, run for mayor in three years.”

Councilwoman Jackie Macko, who initiated Monday’s discussion, called for an end to the bickering.

“I feel like we’re not on the same page,” Macko said. “I feel like the mayor is a person who has dug his heels into the job, and I’m not faulting him for that. We’re just not in sync. That will hurt us in the long run. We have to come to some sort of terms.”

