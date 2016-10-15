Land bank established in Ottawa County

But, until recently, there wasn’t anything Ottawa County officials could do to help residents living next to blighted properties.

Ottawa County’s newly-established land bank was created to deal with this issue.

A land bank is a government group used to effectively reactivate abandoned and tax-delinquent properties. For instance, a taxpayer can acquire an adjacent vacant lot, recently reformed by the land bank, to build a garage. The taxes created on this land can establish more income for local governments, benefiting schools and law enforcement.

“The goal here is to reduce the number of blighted properties and increase property values throughout the county,” Ottawa County commissioner Jim Sass said. “We want to turn these properties into taxpaying parcels.”

The Ottawa County land bank is lead by a board of directors comprised of taxpayers and local officials. Sass and commissioner JoEllen Regal are among those serving on the board.

Until recently, the county couldn’t establish a land bank due to state rules prohibiting its formation. This was caused by lower-than-average population numbers not meeting state standards.

With the state’s shackles removed, local officials jumped at the chance to begin dealing with the local blight problem.

“We went to all the townships and other municipalities to ask for a list of properties they considered to be blighted,” Regal said. “We did our research as well because these properties must be tax delinquent.”

Officials estimate anywhere between 30 and 50 properties with abandoned homes and buildings could be targeted for demolition.

The Ottawa County land bank recently applied for federal grant dollars to begin the demolition process. The properties have to be tax delinquent in order to qualify for these grant funds.

“Just because something doesn’t look good doesn’t mean its owners don’t pay taxes,” Regal said. “With that being said, we’re aware of numerous prospective properties with blight.”

The Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office hired a new attorney to spearhead the land bank’s legal efforts. Kaitlin Klucas is a recent law school graduate who also interned locally.

“Kaitlin will be working with tax delinquencies, commercial and residential properties,” prosecutor Mark Mulligan said. “She’s going to hit the ground running.”

Officials want the land bank to begin demolishing blighted buildings soon.

“We hope the land bank can make this an easy process for everyone,” Sass said.

