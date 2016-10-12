Sandusky brings back P.R.I.D.E. awards

After a two-year hiatus, staff members restored the P.R.I.D.E. Awards for 2016.

The awards, shortened from Pride Results in Desirable Environments, honors 10 residential homeowners and two commercial entities either making significant improvements or superbly maintaining their properties.

Talon Flohr, the city’s neighborhood outreach coordinator overseeing this effort, explained its importance.

The awards “fit into our strategic vision of making Sandusky a more livable and vibrant city for all residents,” Flohr said.

Want to nominate?

People can suggest someone for a P.R.I.D.E. award by

• Picking up and filling out a form during traditional business hours at the planning department in City Hall, 222 Meigs St.

• Mailing a completed form back to the City Hall address

• Calling 419-627-5730

• Emailing tflohr@ci.sandusky.oh.us

• Visiting the city’s website next week to electronically or manually submit a form

Nominations will be accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 2. The winners will be announced shortly thereafter.

