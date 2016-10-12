Perkins Township announces fall leaf pickup schedule

Fall drop-off

Residents can dispose of yard waste free on Nov. 5-6 at Barnes Yard Waste Recovery Center, 1630 Camp Road, Huron. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday Nov. 6. This event is only for yard waste, such as limbs, plants, clippings, leaves and similar items.

To ensure proof of residency, township residents must bring photo identification upon dropping off items. If you are a recent resident, and your identification does not display your current address, you can obtain a letter of residence from Township Hall, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, during normal business hours.

For questions, call the highway department at 419-609-1433 or at the township’s website.

Leaf collection program

Beginning Oct. 24, the highway department will conduct random pickups throughout the township. The collections will be done on a rotating basis from east to west and continue until the leaves are removed from the neighborhoods.

The truck will make at least two trips through the township and possibly more if time and the weather permits.

“We expect the program to be complete by the second week of December,” according to a township statement.”

Residents are reminded that leaves must be placed along the roadside on the property owner’s grounds but not in the street or edge gutter to make sure drainage is not affected. Leaves must be placed in a linear windrow to ensure a quick and complete collection.

The leave windrows must be free of all other plant materials, sticks and debris to prevent damage to the leaf collection unit. Windrows containing foreign debris won’t be collected.

Residents should not place leaves behind parked vehicles, which would prevent access. During the leaf season, temporary no parking restrictions will be placed on local streets.