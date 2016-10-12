Demo work on Wisteria Farms (finally) starting

During Tuesday’s public meeting, city commissioners signed a contract for a construction company to demolish the longtime blighted and vacant property on Campbell Street.

Demolition activities should start later this year and end sometime in mid-2017.

The work, however, consists of removing asbestos, razing standing structures, removing rubble and developing an action plan to remediate underground contaminants.

Sandusky chief development officer Matt Lasko explained the project’s importance.

“The city has been aggressively addressing code and blight issues with a particular emphasis on the remediation and demolition of former industrial and commercial sits in order to both stabilize these sites and adjacent neighborhoods but also open up land for redevelopment opportunities,” Lasko said.

Some other examples include the former American Crayon, G&C Foundry and Thakar Aluminum sites.

It’s not known exactly how much the Wisteria demolition project will cost.

Officials would fund the project through a special ambulance billing account. They would then recoup either some or all funds spent on demolition from the negligent site owner or through a property sale.

Hysteria over Wisteria

Almost no noticeable progress or cleanup efforts have happened at the former Wisteria since 2013, when an emergency demolition occurred after parts of the former factory, also known as Esmond Dairy, unexpectedly collapsed.

The situation continues to infuriate nearby residents.

“Three years is a long time to look at the ruins,” a local wrote in a letter addressed to the Register expressing their displeasure with city officials. “What in God’s name do you people think the Campbell Street neighbors are putting up with? Enough is enough. It’s time to clean this property once and for all.”

Lasko provided an explanation for the inactivity

• What has happened lately: “The city in recent months has undertaken several environmental tests to understand the extent and location of any potential hazardous substances that may exist on the site, (such as) asbestos or in the soil and groundwater. The city undertook and completed the asbestos testing as this will be critical in determining a more accurate cost for the abatement and demolition of the site.”

• What will happen next: “Upon entering into a contract, we would likely require all work to be done in four to six months from issuing a notice to commence.”