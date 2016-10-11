Wilbert Street Park receiving new playground

Sandusky city commissioners recently approved a $25,600 purchase order for new equipment at the west end playground. Federal funds should cover all related expenses.

The amenities include slides, swings and a seesaw.

Several community members raised numerous issues with the existing set, noting its unsafe nature for children. prompting city officials to spruce this area up.

Their concerns prompted city officials to dedicate financial resources for enhancements.

“Wilbert Street Park was selected after many families in the neighborhood asked us to consider replacing the deteriorating structures and equipment on the property,” city public services director Brad Link said.

Work should start and end sometime in spring 2017.

“It has been around 20 years since this park has received this type of attention and was due for replacement,” Link said. “This park was not chosen over any other park. It is simply the next step as we plan to make changes and modifications to all parks over the next several years. Some changes will be big overhauls and others will be simple improvements, trying to make our parks fun and as safe as possible for everyone in our community.”

