Starting the dam project

Fremont officials recently started some preliminary tasks in a tedious process to tear down the Ballville Dam, which debuted in 1913.

A year ago, city voters supported a decision to remove the structure.

As told by city officials, among the main reasons why the dam must come down, it would:

• Save money: Fremont officials said demolishing the dam should cost about $11 million, up from a low estimate of $7 million one year ago. The city previously received grant funding to help offset some local costs. Officials also countered and claimed repairing the dam would cost $27 million, an amount water customers might pay off through higher rates.

• Free up space for fish: Demolishing the barrier would open the river up for fish migration, allowing walleye, smallmouth bass, white bass and other species to increase their populations.

• Improve the ecosystem: It’s assumed, without an obstruction, the water quality, ecological function, wetlands and scenic river status can all be upgraded.

Local officials submitted a document, called an environmental impact study, to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Before proceeding with major construction work, city officials need the federal government’s approval.

“The environmental impact study is the study that explains the entire dam removal project and its impact on the environment,” Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez said. “The environmental impact study is necessary in order to secure a (federal) permit through the Army Corps of Engineers.

It’s not known when approval could happen, but Sanchez expects removal to start sometime in 2017.

Legal holdup?

While the Sierra Club supports the dam’s removal — walleye could then access both sides of the dam — its members oppose demolition methods city officials want to pursue.

Among one of many points the club, a nonprofit advocating for environmental issues, raises: The dam's removal would release a massive amount of harmful material, potentially poisoning the ecosystem and area water sources, such as the Sandusky River, Sandusky Bay and Lake Erie.

“We contend that deconstructing the dam without removing the sediment is irresponsible,” according to a statement from the nonprofit.

The club previously filed a lawsuit but postponed it until the environmental impact study comes back. Depending on the study’s conclusion, the club could refile or halt its lawsuit.

“We will have an opportunity to decide if we want to proceed or not,” club attorney Rick Sahli said.

