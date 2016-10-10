Sandusky announces fall leaf pickup schedule

• Leaves should be placed on the boulevard and not in the street. They should be beside the curb, preceding the first scheduled pickup day in your particular zone. If leaves are raked ahead of the designated scheduled pickup, they may be placed near the street and then raked to a curb or shoulder the day before the first scheduled pickup day.

• No brush or foreign material, which includes limbs and other yard waste, can be included with the leaves.

• Residents who participate in the city’s weekly yard waste collection program must keep leaves and yard waste separate. It is permissible to bag your own leaves. They must be placed in paper bags only and left at the curb for pickup.

• Vehicles should be parked off the street when leaf collection is scheduled to take place in your zone.

2016 leaf collection schedule:

Zone 5: South of the railroad, east of Camp Street to the city limits

• Dates: Oct. 24-28, Dec. 5-8

Zone 1: East of Meigs Street and Sycamore Line to the city limits, including the Cedar Point Chaussee

• Dates: Oct. 31, Nov. 1-4, Dec. 9, 12-13

Zone 2: West of Meigs Street and Sycamore Line to Columbus Avenue from Water Street to the railroad tracks

• Dates: Nov. 7-10; Dec. 14-16

Zone 3: West of Columbus Avenue to Camp Street from Sandusky Bay to the railroad tracks

• Dates: Nov. 21-23, 28-29; Dec. 19-20

Zone 4: West of Camp Street, including the Venice area

• Dates: Nov. 30, Dec. 1-2, 21-22

Run through zones (all areas): Dec. 27-30

For questions about the city’s leaf collection program, contact the public services department at 419-627-5884