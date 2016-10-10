Candidate for Sandusky County Prosecutor has his say

CLYDE — Attorney Tim Braun took to the podium at Clyde High school ahead of November’s Sandusky County Prosecutors race.

Students from the school’s government class attended the Register's In-Schools debate.

Students and the Register quizzed Braun for about 45 minutes.

Braun's opponent in the November election Tom Stierwalt declined the Register's invitation without explanation.

A high school student started the debate asking if both people involved in a sexting case should be charged.

“The juvenile court generally has an extraordinary amount of flexibility in community sentencing issues. Judge (Brad) Smith is juvenile judge. He has the authority to do nothing in a juvenile case if it is in the best interest of the child. How it is dealt with involves his judgement and all the circumstances surrounding it,” Braun said.

Braun also addressed students questions on juvenile justice, guns, the death penalty and whether stop and frisk, as proposed by Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, is constitutional.

A student asked about his views on the war on drugs.

“You have to deal with the drugs as what they really are. They are a medical and a legal problem joined together,” he said.

Braun said you have to be ready and have the resources available to treat addicts when they are ready to go into recovery when the opportunity arises. He said drug dealers make their money off human misery.

“And there has to be consequences for that,” Braun said.

Braun was asked about two incidents of Stierwalt's handling of special prosecutors.

* Sheriff Kyle Overmyer was indicted on a 43 count indictment involving drugs and theft in office.

Stierwalt did not initially pursue criminal charges or take steps immediately to secure the services of a special prosecutor.

“I do think it is an error of judgement. I told that to Stierwalt at the time,” Braun said.

“It is called conflict on interest. There was no reason to hang onto this case. He should have given it up in the first five minutes.”

* A criminal referral was made into workplace misconduct of former detective Sean O'Connell to the county prosecutors office about 5 weeks ago. Stierwalt has held onto this investigation despite an apparent conflict on interest.

“It is best for everyone that if a crime is being alleged against Sean O'Connell that an outside prosecutor be called in,” Braun said. “Somebody else has to come in.”

There has been no filing in the common pleas court asking for someone to take over the case.

He also touched on the numerous cases where families have complained about the law enforcement communities not serving people.

“The question really deals with how professional you are running investigations, how professional are you when you deal with grieving families,” Braun said. “So many times in this county people have had a justifiable complaint.

He touched on Bryan Jones case in which Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer called out the SWAT team while he was still enroute to the scene. Less than 30 minutes after arriving, he sent the team into the home. They threw a flashbang and shot to death a startled Bryan Jones who had been asleep on the couch.

Braun also discussed the handling of the Jacob Limberios case. “When I look at the Limberios case from what I have seen in the press and reading the Attorney General’s report, it was a textbook of how not to run a homicide investigation. Crime scene was not preserved, people were not questioned properly at the scene, an autopsy should have been performed that was not. You are dealing with all the fallout of all those mistakes where people realize they did not get the benefits of public service that they paid for as taxpayers. That has to change.”

Full Decision 2016 Coverage