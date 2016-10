People can visit Arndt from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Harris-Elmore Public Library at 328 Toledo St. in Elmore.

“With the goal of reaching out to constituents and strengthening the community, Arndt encourages constituents to share their ideas by attending these district hours,” according to a statement. “No appointment is necessary to attend this event, and all residents of the 89th House District (the area encompasses Erie and Ottawa counties) are welcome to participate.”