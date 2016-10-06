Pace's first football field receives hall of fame facelift

“Thirty years ago, I was always at this park, and this park was my life,” Pace said. “I was truly raised at this park. I honed my skills here.”

Pace would toss the football around with his buddies for hours on end. He called it quits around nighttime, usually upon hearing a sound more terrifying than a referee’s whistle indicating he committed a holding or false start penalty.

“I’d hear my grandmother call my name,” said Pace as he pointed toward her house’s direction. “That meant I had to come home, or it was time to eat. One of the two.”

Pace, a 1994 Sandusky High School graduate, returned to his cherished stomping grounds on Thursday morning so he could personally christen a completely revamped green space. Thursday marked Orlando Pace Day in Sandusky. A park rededication ceremony helped commemorate the day.

Earlier this summer, city commissioners approved spending $54,800 in local funds for new amenities at what’s now called Orlando Pace Park.

It’s merely a coincidence city staffers upgraded this park in the same year Pace entered football’s hallowed ground.

Pace was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. He first garnered national fame as a standout Blue Streaks lineman. Pace then became a prolific pigskin player with the Ohio State Buckeyes, St. Louis Rams and Chicago Bears.

“Today is a really special day,” city manager Eric Wobser said. “We have the beginnings of a very beautiful park for this neighborhood, and we are so excited about the future of this park in the neighborhood. To be able to dedicate it on a very special day while Orlando is town makes it that much more special.”

Before the renovation occurred, Orlando Pace Park resembled anything but a hall of fame green space.

The deplorable conditions — shabby slides, tattered swings and just an overall dilapidated structure — forced Sandusky High School freshman Itai Yancey to take action and become a playmaker in his own right.

About 15 months ago, Itai sent an email to city officials, explaining the park’s wretched state in a polite but stern tone.

Similar to a Hail Mary pass, Itai considered his request a longshot. But, upon learning city officials would spruce up Orlando Pace Park, he celebrated as if a wide receiver caught his prayer of a pass for the game-winning touchdown.

“It makes me feel proud of myself, and it makes me feel good that I did something for that neighborhood,” Itai said.

Pace, along with city officials, recognized Itai’s honorable civic nature during the ceremony.

“To hear that story, and to have him want to make a change in this community is awesome,” Pace said. “I’m at a loss of words for what you have done young man. I’m thankful to you and for the city for doing this.”

Orlando Pace Park amenities

Among the new features either finished or coming soon to the green space:

• New full-court basketball play area, replacing the half-court space

• Four-bay swing set with handicap accessible swing, expression swing, two toddler swings and three regular swings

• Main play structure consisting of slides, monkey bars and rock wall

• Curved balance beam

• Toss n’ score, a large bucket with multiple outlets sitting on a pole; when you throw a ball in, you have to guess which side it will come out and try to catch the ball as it falls back down

• Stockcar

• One-tenth of a mile walking path spanning the playground’s perimeter

• Outdoor fitness equipment consisting of chinup bar, pushup bar and two plyometric boxes

Source: Sandusky public services department