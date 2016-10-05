Sandusky planner named president of prominent state board

I am honored to have been elected president of the Ohio Conference of Community Development (OCCD) this past July.

OCCD is a 160-plus member statewide association of community and economic development organizations, dedicated to helping develop, implement and improve federal, state and local programs for community development.

Members include community and economic development practitioners from Ohio’s cities, counties, villages, nonprofit organizations and consulting firms.

The organization began, under the name of the Urban Renewal Association of Ohio, in 1964, with representatives from 17 Ohio cities. Their purpose was to organize a professional association to serve the needs of public agencies during the time of “Urban Renewal”.

In 1965, the organization changed their name to the Ohio Conference of Community Development. Primary objectives for the current organization include the elimination and prevention of urban blight and the development and preservation of well-planned, economically sound communities with adequate facilities, housing and suitable industrial and commercial development.

The organization carries out their objectives by helping to develop, implement and improve federal, state and local programs while also improving the professional standards and practices in public administration, as they relate to community development.

To this end, the organization carries out quarterly training conferences, engages in special studies, creates educational materials, lobbies for change in legislation and facilitates relationships and communication between communities, public and private agencies and state and federal regulatory agencies.

I have been a member of this great organization for approximately 10 years and have found it invaluable. The training and networking associated with this organization was integral to my role in administering effectively and efficiently stimulus dollars and special grant programs that were implemented during the most recent housing crisis and recession.

I continue to learn from the best practices from member communities and aim to bring these ideas, practices and development tools back to Sandusky. The excitement that is occurring in Sandusky is unprecedented, and I strive to be one part of the larger effort to bring new residents, businesses and visitors to a reinvigorated city.

Lastly, as part our bicentennial, I submitted a request to the Board of the OCCD to bring its summer annual conference to Sandusky in July 2018. I cannot think of a better time to bring newcomers to our city and to reintroduce others to a city in the midst of a transformation. I will continue to look forward to our community’s progress and the atmosphere of excitement that has been built.