Branch library to open in Marblehead in 2017

The project suffered a delay when all of the bids to renovate the empty building came in too high, said Tim Hagen, director of the library.

The budget for the work to renovate the empty building on the site was $541,000. Only two contractors bid for the work, and the low bid, $735,000, was $195,000 over that.

By law, bids that exceed the estimate by 10 percent cannot be accepted, so the library is attempting to tweak specifics of the project with HBM Architects, a Cleveland firm that specializes in libraries, Hagen said. The library hopes to send the project out for bids again in the next two to three weeks, he said.

Rupp Library bought the building at 710 W. Main in Marblehead for $572,000 on Nov. 2, 2015. The vacant building was intended as a restaurant but was never used.

Additional work is needed to turn the building into a library branch that will offer materials such as movies and books and offer space for meetings and browsers.

The library wants to make sure the library is still a nice centerpiece for the community and will alter details the public isn't likely to notice, Hagen said, making sure that the branch still has a nice collection of materials and good furniture.

Hagen said while he's cautious about making predictions, he still hopes to have the new branch open by summer of 2017.

"We'll have a better idea of that once the general contractor is selected," he said.

HBM has done work at Sandusky Library and Bellevue Library, among many others.

The main building for the Rupp library is at 310 Madison St., Port Clinton. The library also has an Erie Islands Branch at Put-in-Bay on Middle Bass Island, so the new branch in Marblehead will be the library's second branch.