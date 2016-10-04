No kids here

The number of children in county care has steadily increased in the last five years and it is straining the resources of the local Job and Family Services.

“The number of children in county care because of drugs has increased. It is a huge burden,” said Judi Simon, an administrator for Sandusky County Children Services.

Children Services in Ottawa, Huron and Erie counties are experiencing the same increase.

Costs

Kids, no matter what has happened, want to remain with their parents. It is traumatic when they have to be removed. A county attempts to minimize the feeling of being lost by making sure the child has some familiarity by placing kids with family.

When drugs are involved, it becomes more difficult as other family members may be involved in drugs as well.

“It used to be we were successful with 40 percent of kids in placing them with family members or close friends,” said Stephanie Kowal, director Ottawa County Job and Family Services. “Depending on how immersed the drug culture is in a family it may be hard to place them with someone they know.”

Counties then rely on foster homes to care for the children.

But, as more and more children flood the system they have stressed the number of foster homes that counties have to place the kids in. Counties are forced to even go outside the county they operate in to place kids in safe homes.

“My caseworkers now have to drive hours to perform checks and this places kids further from family, friends and schools,” Simon said.

Counties are in desperate need for volunteers to step forward and become foster homes.

There is another financial burden for counties.

The goal of Job and Family Services is to place children back with families as soon as possible. Drug-related cases often take longer as addicts seeking treatment often relapse, Kowal said.

Everyone agreed the biggest cost is an emotional cost to the children.

Several employees of area county services pointed out kids living in homes where the parents use drugs are often used to parenting themselves, coming and going as they please. They often protect sisters and brothers. When they are placed in foster homes, they don't know the people. They are not comfortable just going to the refrigerator when they are hungry. That often leads to behavior that is simply a coping mechanism for the child, but is perceived as disobedience.

“We have a group of kids who do not know how to be kids,” said Angel Young, deputy director of Child and Adult Protective Services for Erie County Job and Family Services.

Average cost to Erie County of a child in county care

In county

Ages 0-12: $30 a day

12 and older: $38 a day

Out of county foster placement care:

$85 a day to $125

$250 to $300 for home placement

$400 a day if a child is placed in specialized residential care.

Information provided by Erie County Job and Family Services

Interested in becoming a foster parent

In Sandusky County call 419-334-3891

In Erie County call Job and Family Services at 419- 626-6781

In Ottawa County call Job and Family Services at 419-707-8639

In Huron County call Job and Family Services at 419-668-8126