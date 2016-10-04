Bellevue hit with Ohio EPA order

“They are telling us our water plant does not meet a redundancy requirement,” said Safety Service director Mike Lantz.

The Ohio EPA survey of the plant was done in June. The city recently received a letter informing them of the deficiencies.

A portion of Bellevue's water treatment plant is old and has 1937-era technology. The city built a new section onto the plant in 1980. The new portion of the plant contains the plant's sole upflow clarifier, a large tank in the ground which allows particulate to settle out of the city's water.

The old portion of the plant has water treatment through an older system of sedimentation and flocculation basins. That system, on its own, is unable to keep the water flow the EPA deems necessary to provide Bellevue with water.

“It is this area where the OEPA has found we do not have sufficient redundancy. We have to take the clarifier offline once or twice a year to wash it down, perform maintenance and check the superstructure to make sure it’s not damaged,” Lantz said. “The only way to meet standards is we have to install a clarifier.”

The water is safe to drink, Lantz said, adding the mandate has to do with using latest technology.

The city has to follow stringent tests to make sure the water is safe, he said.

City administrators will meet to see if they agree with the EPA, then bid the project out and find businesses capable of doing the work.

“It will be a year-long process by the time we do the selection. This is a major process,” Lantz said. “We are probably looking at about $2 million.”

The city is looking into grants to cover up to 45 percent of the project costs, along with low interest and zero percent interest loans from the EPA and other state-funded sources, he said.