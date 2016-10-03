Realize the ability to hire people with disabilities

Jennifer Yingling, an Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities employee who oversees employment initiatives, provided some insight into the Oct. 14 event, called Windmills Training:

• Bring it back: Back in March 2016, the Erie County Board of Developmental Disabilities hosted a Windmills Training. Due to the popularity and excitement over the training, Family Health Services and Firelands Regional Medical Center were interested in bringing this free program back to our community.

• Help wanted: More and more employers are looking to build a diverse workforce. Individuals with disabilities make up a large untapped population of potential workers. Windmills is an interactive training program where attendees will enhance awareness of cultural diversity, examine personal attitudes and biases towards people with disabilities and provide information to better understand the Americans with Disabilities Act

• Come on in: This opportunity is open to health care organizations, nonprofits, and others interested in learning how to effectively communicate with people with disabilities. It would be especially helpful to hiring managers or HR professionals.

Want to go?

What: Windmills Training, an interactive training program designed for businesses to enhance awareness of cultural diversity, examine personal attitudes and biases toward people with disabilities and provide information to better understand the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Where: Firelands Regional Medical Center South Campus, 1912 Hayes Ave., Sandusky

When: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Oct. 14; light lunch provided at noon; people and businesses must RSVP by Friday

Who: The event is open to health care organizations, nonprofits and individuals interested in learning how to effectively communicate and work with people with disabilities.

Contact: rhoadc@familyhealthservices.biz or call 419-502-2831

