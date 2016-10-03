Program offers education, job placement assistance

Ready to Work offers education, assessment and testing, coaching, support services and job-placement assistance to participants looking to train for and enter a new career. The program can connect participants to educational programming in advanced manufacturing, environmental services, information technology and health care fields.

Career education is offered at partnering colleges including Northwest State Community College, Penta Career Center, Terra State Community College, Vantage Career Center and other nearby higher-learning institutions. Distance learning options are also available.

For information, contact Katie Clark at 419-333-4006 or kaclark@wsos.org, Patty Hall at 419-332-2196 or plhall@wsos.org, WSOS Community Action Commission at 1-800-775-9767, or visit readytoworkohio.org.