Ohio launches Crisis Text Line

“Crisis Text Line is not a replacement for counseling, but when one feels completely overwhelmed, lost and alone, it’s a point of connection and a way to get to a more stable frame of mind,” said Tracy Plouck, director for the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services. Those who aren’t comfortable texting can still talk to a live individual by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

For information on what Ohio is doing to prevent suicides, visit mha.ohio.gov/suicideprevention. If someone is an imminent danger to themselves or someone else, go to the nearest ER or call 911.