Oak Harbor buys $216K digger truck

But, by then, the vehicle usually tops out at over 100,000 miles, needs constant tune-ups, and isn’t up to snuff.

Oak Harbor officials recently faced a similar problem their digger truck, although their vehicle was significantly older.

“We’re replacing a 1992 model that has become unreliable and costly to maintain for its current use,” village administrator Randall Genzman said. “The truck must be certified annually for safety reasons.”

The digger truck is used to drill holes for utility poles, move beams into place, and hold an existing pole while crews work around it.

The village recently bought a new digger truck for $216,419 through the Ohio State Cooperative Purchasing Program. The program offers Ohio municipalities a chance to save money by using state contracts to purchase goods and services.

The purchase was made with local taxpayer funds.

“Our utility committee has been exploring options for the replacement since late 2015,” Genzman said. “The decision to purchase a new truck came in August of this year.”

The truck will be delivered to the village in about one year. The village will then sell its old truck on the internet auction site gov.deals.com.

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister