Event to help locals deal with emergency situations

If local officials ordered an evacuation, and you were told to leave your home, what would you do?

What would you take with you? If the storm damaged your home and closed businesses, would you know how to get back to normal? If the storm left you unscathed, and someone asked you to help those who were devastated, would you know what to expect? Would you have nightmares when it was all over?

Local residents have the opportunity to find answers to these questions and more at the North Coast Disaster Volunteer Coalition Beyond Response conference this Friday and Saturday. Speakers will present information from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

It is free and open to the public through a Department of Homeland Security grant to several local emergency management agency offices. The event is co-sponsored by them and Ohio Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster and is hosted by The Chapel.

Eighteen local experts will speak about disaster and emergency services and will discuss volunteer roles and responsibilities; recruitment and training; engagement in activities; and organization of actual responses. There will also be speakers who address the aftermath of a disaster, specifically the recovery stage where victims return to a more normalcy and recover financially, physically and emotionally.

A special roundtable discussion for volunteers and volunteer managers will happen on Friday afternoon and will address liability and risk management, skill transfer and finding your purpose in volunteering.

Various volunteer organizations will have information available for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer during disasters and difficult times.

This event will occur at The Chapel, 4444 Galloway Road, Sandusky on Friday and Saturday. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., and the program begins at 8:30 a.m. Participants can attend one day or both.

Registration is open at www.disastercoalition.com and walk-ins are welcome. There is no charge for this event.