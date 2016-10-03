Erie MetroParks signs on for new kiosk

A dozen large panels near the Frost Center offer a wealth of information on all 13 park properties.

Among the more notable:

• The locations, features and notable items of interest at each district-run green space.

• A detailed map of Osborn MetroPark, pointing people to the disc golf course, prison farm trail, dog park, music center and workout center.

• The importance of nature — trees, wildflowers, pollinators, birds along with diurnal and nocturnal creatures — found in various park properties.

District funds covered the project’s total cost, totaling about $7,500.

“This upgrade has been much needed,” according to a park office statement. “It was one of the projects promised in 2014 when (the) Erie MetroParks levy was on the ballot. The previous panels were over a decade old and needed to be replaced.”

