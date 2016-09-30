Sandusky on the grind for skate park upgardes

After listening to about 60 skateboarders and other stakeholders during a recent gathering at the Meigs Street facility, city workers already implemented some suggestions they voiced.

Among the more notable: those riding BMX cycles can grind, glide and launch themselves in the air alongside skateboarders and scooterists.

“This was done based on the feedback we received from last week’s meeting,” city recreation supervisor Victoria Kurt said.

Sandusky city commissioner Dave Waddington also suggested the local government set aside $5,000 in public funds to cover repair costs at the skate park. His commission colleagues agreed with him.

“These funds will be set aside in our 2017 budget, and we’ll work to do the necessary maintenance until a new park becomes a reality,” Kurt said.

All indications point to city officials building a new skate park, versus repairing the existing structure, somewhere within Sandusky. The process to design, construct and finally debut a fresh facility should take a couple years.

The city will “begin a site selection process that we hope to conclude by mid-2017,” Kurt said. “Once a site is selected, we will hire a professional skate park design firm to work with the skate park community to design a new park.”

For years, city officials failed to maintain the skate park. The neglect created numerous structural shortcomings, including cracked inlines, warped platforms and rusted guardrails.

Only recently did officials begin listening to the local skating community in hopes of improving this situation.

“I think it’s great that the city has recognized there are a lot of people who use and care about our skate park,” said area resident Brandon Bowe, who frequently visits the park. “Even in its poor state, there are still hundreds of people that go down there each week. I’m excited something is actually going to happen.”

