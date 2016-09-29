House passes important water bill

The House then adjourned. After the November election, a conference committee with both House and Senate members will need to work out a final version of the bill.

Todd Ambs, campaign director for the Healing Our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition, said the House bill, HR 5303, has two key items that were added on the House floor.

One was a section that reauthorizes the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative for five more years. The amendment was offered by U.S. Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, whose district is next to Lake Erie east of Cleveland.

"David Joyce deserves a lot of credit for his tireless work to get that added as one of the amendments," Ambs said.

The initiative has enjoyed bipartisan support. President Obama created the program, but on two occasions, the Republican-controlled Congress restored funding for it after Obama sought to cut it, Ambs observed.

Getting the program reauthorized as a line item "is a critical step to make sure it is in each of the next five budgets and that whoever is the next president will have to address it in his initial budget and Congress will take it up as well," Ambs said.

Ambs said his group also is pleased that Congress added an amendment by Rep. Dan Kildee, a Michigan Democrat, that provides emergency funding for Flint, Mich., which has battled lead poisoning in its water supply.

There are major differences in the bill that still have to be worked out.

The Senate version of the Water Resources Development Act, praised by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Sandusky public works director Aaron Klein in a press conference last week, included $1.8 billion of competitive grants over five years for sewer system improvements.

Ambs said that Environment and Energy Daily reported that the Senate bill has a total of $10 billion for water programs, while the less-generous House bill has only $5 billion.

"That's going to be the single biggest difference between the two bills as it goes to conference," Ambs said.

Two top members of the Senate committee that handled the bill issued a statement Wednesday predicting that Congress will move quickly to pass a final version of the bill.

The statement was issued jointly by U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., chairman of the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., the ranking Democrat on the panel.

"We applaud the House of Representatives for passing its Water Resources Development Act and for providing a path forward for a final bill that includes the fully paid for Senate package to address the drinking water contamination in Flint, Michigan," the two said.

"The strong, bipartisan vote in the House of Representatives is a clear sign that we can reconcile the House and Senate bills swiftly and smoothly. We are confident that Congress will send to the president’s desk this year another robust bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will grow the economy, improve public safety, and restore ecosystems while also providing support to communities facing failing water and wastewater infrastructure.”