The schedule:

• 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, must be presented upon dropping off items.

For questions, call 419-627-5884.

Residents can also take part in the city’s yard waste collection program. The program is offered April 1 through Dec. 31 each year at a cost of $11 per month. Call 419-627-5893 for details about signing up for this service.