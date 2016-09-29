Erie County wastes $192K on sludge center

For several years Jack Meyers, the county’s environmental services director, urged commissioners to construct their own sludge treatment center. Sludge represents a byproduct from the sewage treatment process.

Meyers, however, neither ever clarified nor substantiated the need for such a facility.

The main reason government typically pursue this type of endeavor would be to save money through creating efficiencies.

But Meyers never could prove this would happen here.

The county, in recent years, paid Sandusky about $80,000 annually to haul its sludge away.

For whatever the reason, Meyers pushed for a costly sludge center in which its finances inexplicably escalated well beyond what Erie County paid Sandusky in hauling costs.

His project totaled $600,000 in 2014 and somehow ballooned to $1.7 million earlier this year without any explanation. This amount simply accounted for building costs and didn’t factor in operational expenses.

Only after engineering work ended, totaling $192,000, did Meyers’ direct supervisor, county administrator Pete Daniel, determine the project would not be financially feasible.

Erie County commissioner Pat Shenigo has called the project into question since Day 1. He renounced the facility and affirmed his stance during a recent meeting.

“This project made no sense two years ago when it was estimated at $600,000,” Shenigo said. “As I repeatedly told Jack Meyers and the commissioners, it certainly doesn’t make sense at $1.7 million.”

Shenigo has repeatedly questioned projects overseen by Meyers, including a botched $21 million water line installation and a separate $21 million landfill expansion many called, which has later proven to be, unnecessary and wasteful.

“This is just yet another example of money spent on a study, a roll of drawings or a project that should have never happened in the first place,” Shenigo said. “It’s also another example of Erie County duplicating a service that we already have (in Sandusky), which in the end costs taxpayers more money.”

The project pushed forward because Shenigo’s colleagues, commissioners Tom Ferrell and Bill Monaghan, backed Meyers. Ferrell and Monaghan, who typically support Meyers and almost always voice opposition toward Shenigo, didn’t return multiple calls seeking comment. The two routinely ignore media inquiries seeking comment.

When asked what taxpayers received for $192,000, Meyers refused to address the question.

He also reiterated the project isn’t a “dead issue,” despite the obvious financial disincentive to move forward in any fashion.

“This is still going to be discussed,” Meyers said.