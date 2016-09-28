Put-in-Bay council president resigns

She cited a need to spend more time with family in a two-paragraph letter sent to village council.

“I have devoted countless hours as your council person and given up valuable time with friends and family to meet the needs and issues of the village,” McCann-Myers said in the letter. “Having paid my dues, the time has come for me to focus more intently on my family, friends and business interests.”

Her departure breaks up the trio of McCann family members represented in Put-in-Bay’s government. Her father, Mayor Bernard “Mack” McCann, and brother, councilman Michael McCann, remain in place.

McCann-Myers didn’t return calls seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m sad to see her leave,” councilman Jeff Koehler said. “I thought she was very good for the village.”

Her term was set to expire Dec. 31, 2019. Council members have 30 days to select a new president. Mayor McCann can appoint a new president if council can’t reach a decision.

Officials will likely seek a new member to replace McCann-Myers on council. It’s possible her seat won’t immediately be filled, because council can still operate as a five-person unit.

“I had to resign in the past during a previous administration, and my seat was vacant for several months,” Koehler said. “We’re a six-member council, but you can move forward without six people if needed.”

Mayor McCann shared few words about his daughter’s departure.

“She’s been doing this for a long time,” McCann said. “I guess she just wants some time off.”

