Sandusky gears up for national bicycle network

A preliminary Ohio Department of Transportation map shows a route:

• Starting at Mills Street at West Perkins Avenue

• Continuing north toward and along the waterfront on Shoreline Drive, Water Street, Meigs Street and First Street

• Linking up with Cedar Point Drive and Cleveland Road (U.S. 6)

• Connecting with other local communities, such as Castalia, Huron, Vermilion and many others

• Joining up with a separate north-south route, which provides access into Berlin Heights and eventually hooks up with the east-west North Coast Inland Trail, trekking through Bellevue, Monroeville and Norwalk.

• Tie into other bike trails across Ohio and neighboring states as part of a national network system

By late fall, local planners expect state officials to complete various tasks and officially designate the trail in Sandusky. People should soon thereafter see signs identifying the trail.

The state needed Sandusky’s blessing to continue planning efforts. At a recent meeting, city commissioners supported the proposal.

Other than some pavement markings, commuters traversing along these impacted roadways shouldn’t expect any major changes along the roadways. The city’s only expense? Paying for signage identifying the network.

A new bike trail “would increase awareness of Sandusky’s existing bike path and availability of a bike route along the water,” said city chief planner Angie Byington, who’s overseeing local efforts on the network.

The trail would also:

• Hook up with the Sandusky Bay Pathway, an incomplete trail network primarily snaking through downtown Sandusky

• Lead into a recently proposed nature trail encircling a 27-acre section around the area’s new youth athletic complex: Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center.

